Minister Harish Rao distribute essentials to poor Brahmins in Gajwel

During the tough time of Coronavirus epidemic, the Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has distributed the packets of essential items to the poor brahmins at Integrated Office Complex in Gajwel on Tuesday.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Gajwel Area Development Authority, Special Officer, R Muthyam Reddy and other officials were present.









Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao called upon the people to continue precautionary measure by maintaining th social distancing, wearing masks, and cleaning hands frequently. By following these methods, the Coronavirus positive cases in Telangana have come down.

He appreciated the efforts of the police, doctors, sanitisation workers and others in containing the spread of the infection in the community. Minister further said that the government would distribute Rs 1500 and 12kg rice to all the white ration cardholders in the state during the lockdown period.

Earlier, through the Twitter post, Harish Rao tweeted that "Please check your amount Rs 1500 adjusted or not with the above link by entering the ration card number. No need to go to the bank once released amount will not be taken back. People can draw at any time."





https://t.co/k44xvAFYyT Please check your amount 1500/- adjusted or not with above link..by entering ration card no. need not go to bank.once released amount will not be taken back.people can draw at any time.remaining released through postoffice #TelanganaFightsCorona — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) April 27, 2020



