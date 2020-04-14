Minister Harish Rao inaugurates paddy procurement centre in Siddipet district
Highlights
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district. Along with Minister, TSFDCL...
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district. Along with Minister, TSFDCL chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, DCCB chairman Ch Devender Reddy, Gajwel RDO Vijyendar Reddy, other leaders and officials have attended the programme.
