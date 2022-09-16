Minister Harish Rao participates in Deworming Day programme

Rangareddy: Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Thursday took part in the National Deworming Day organised by Narsingi Social Welfare Gurukul School in Narsingi. Later, the Minister inspected the classes along with the officials. Gurukul Secretary Ronald Ross briefed the Harish Rao about the social welfare Gurukuls and the achievements of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the parents should be fully aware of deworming so that their children grow up healthy. Children sometimes say they are not hungry and if they don't consume food, they will lose weight. The blood is also reduced due to lack of food and they look weak, he added. The Children between 1 and 19 years of age are most affected by worms. When the food that is eaten reaches the intestines, the worms absorb the nutrients that are supposed to enter the blood, so the growth in children is stunted and they are affected by diseases.

There is also a risk of loss of life due to starvation. At such a time, surgical treatment is required to remove them, he added. Harish Rao also said that the worms are transmitted to children due to uncleanliness. They get infected by not keeping fingernails clean, environment not clean and consuming contaminated food. Defecating in open places can also cause worms to enter the body and cause harm. The Minister said that we aim to give tablets to 98,97,600 children across the state today. PHC doctors should visit the respective ranges in all Gurukul's.

Health status should be reviewed monthly and DMHO's should take steps in that direction, he ordered. Earlier there were 298 Gurukulas but today there are 923 increasing by 5 times. The Minister also said that from this year, the training programmes for the national level exams will be given in Goulidoddi Gurukulam. Contract posts in Gurukul will be made regular soon. For the first time in the country, we established a Gurukula Law College in Mahabubnagar and Sangareddy, the Minister said.

MLA Prakash Goud, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, MLC Banda Prakash, Local Councillor Praveen, Municipal Chairman, Vice Chairman Venkatesh Yadav, Former MPP Thalari Mallesh, Former Sarpanch Narsimha, Gurukulala Secretary Ronald Ross, Family Welfare Commissioner Shweta Mahanti and other officials were present.