Minister Jupally stresses on tourism importance of Telangana in Madrid

Hyderabad: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has said that the Telangana government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy has undertaken the process of creating an attractive tourism policy to attract investment and create employment opportunities. He participated in the famous FITUR-2024 international tourism trade fair in Madrid, the capital of Spain. Minister Jupally explained the steps being taken for the development of tourism and the efforts being made by the Telangana government. He also interacted with international media representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, huge plans will be undertaken with 3,500 crore rupees for infrastructure projects in the tourism sector, and with the 300 crore rupees sanctioned by the Central Tourism Department, the works of various tourism infrastructure projects can be almost completed. He said that Telangana State is a destination for medical, health, adventure, sports, spiritual and eco-tourism, along with historical buildings, forts, heritage buildings, arts, artefacts, different food flavors, museums. He said that Ramappa Temple and Buddhavanam, which is recognised by UNESCO in the State, stand as examples of cultural and spiritual wealth.

He said that Telangana State is ready to welcome today's generation of tourists who want to see new experiences and unexplored places and Telangana State which is full of rich heritage is inviting. We want to become partners in our mission to grow as a tourism brand. Artifacts and handicrafts of our state were displayed in the stall set up by Telangana Tourism Department. Bonals, Poturajulu acrobatics, Kuchipudi, Bharata dance, and one drum artists entertained with amazing performances. The flavors of Telangana pastries were introduced to the tourists.

Miss World Spain (2022) Paula Prez Sanchez along with foreign tourists visited the stall set up by Telangana Tourism Department. 8,500 delegates from 131 countries participated in this FITUR. Earlier, Minister Jupally discussed with prominent travel & tourism stakeholders for Telangana tourism promotion. They were briefed on the plans undertaken with the ultimate aim of increasing the number of foreign tourists as “Telangana – The Heart of the Deccan”.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Department Shailaja Ramayar, Director of Tourism Department K Nikhila and MD Ramesh Naidu participated in this programme.