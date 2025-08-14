Live
Minister Jupally tries his hand at fishing
Nagarkurnool: Excise Jupally Krishna Rao mingled with the public and enjoyed a light-hearted fishing experience at Kesari Lake in Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday.
The Minister had attended a private event in the district headquarters earlier in the day. On his return journey, while passing through the Nagarkurnool municipal limits, his attention was drawn to a group of youngsters sitting by Kesari Lake with fishing rods.
Stopping his vehicle, the Minister walked over to them and inquired about their fishing techniques, the size of their catch, and the availability of fish during this season.Out of curiosity, Minister Jupally also tried his hand at fishing — using both a rod and a net — much to the delight of the youths and local residents gathered there, who cheered and expressed their excitement.
Later, the Minister interacted with fish vendors selling their catch along the lake embankment. He discussed their livelihoods, fish prices, market demand, and challenges faced during fishing. The vendors shared their experiences and difficulties, which the Minister listened to attentively.