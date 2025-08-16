Live
- Markram rues ‘small margins’ after Maxwell powers Australia to series win
- We have to cope with the narrative against us: Howe on Isak's unclear future
- Chhattisgarh: CM Sai signals cabinet shake-up before embarking on foreign tour
- China renews alerts for rainstorms, mountain torrents, geological disasters
- Thai, Cambodian armies hold meeting on border issues
- Six dead in nursing home fire in northern Portugal
- IndiGo aircraft's tail touches runway at Mumbai Airport
- Roof collapse near dargah: Toll mounts to 7, police file negligence case
- Premier League 2025-26: 10-man Aston Villa rescue a point in stalemate vs Newcastle United
- Nine in ten Indian enterprises consider security & privacy risks stall AI scaling
Minister Komatireddy Calls for Vigilance Amid Expected Rains in Telangana
The Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has instructed R&B officials to remain vigilant following warnings from the Meteorological...
The Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has instructed R&B officials to remain vigilant following warnings from the Meteorological Department of moderate to heavy rainfall across Telangana. During a review meeting with Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials, the minister assessed the damage incurred by heavy rains and flooding on roads, culverts, and bridges.
Engineers are to conduct regular field inspections at culverts, low-level bridges, and causeways until the rain subsides. The minister emphasised the importance of pre-emptive measures to avert loss of life, urging R&B officials to collaborate closely with police, electricity, revenue, irrigation, and panchayat raj departments.
Temporary restoration measures must be implemented swiftly on any roads and culverts that have been closed off, ensuring minimal disruption to public transport. The minister has mandated that officials remain stationed at district headquarters to keep him updated on field conditions in real-time.