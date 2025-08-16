Minister Komatireddy Calls for Vigilance Amid Expected Rains in Telangana

The Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has instructed R&B officials to remain vigilant following warnings from the Meteorological Department of moderate to heavy rainfall across Telangana. During a review meeting with Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials, the minister assessed the damage incurred by heavy rains and flooding on roads, culverts, and bridges.

Engineers are to conduct regular field inspections at culverts, low-level bridges, and causeways until the rain subsides. The minister emphasised the importance of pre-emptive measures to avert loss of life, urging R&B officials to collaborate closely with police, electricity, revenue, irrigation, and panchayat raj departments.

Temporary restoration measures must be implemented swiftly on any roads and culverts that have been closed off, ensuring minimal disruption to public transport. The minister has mandated that officials remain stationed at district headquarters to keep him updated on field conditions in real-time.