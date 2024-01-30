Minister Komatireddy, ZP Chairman engage in verbal spat

Bhongir: In a shocking incident, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ZP Chairman Sandeep Reddy engaged in a verbal spat after the inauguration of the Gram Panchayat building in Guduru village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday.

After the Minister spoke in the meeting held after the inauguration ceremony, the ZP chairman took on an attacking tone towards the Congress party. He remarked that within a week of coming to power, Congress government announced that they would sanction Rs 2 lakh loan waiver along with Rythu Bharosa. “However, nothing happened,” said Sandeep.

Hearing this, the Minister intervened and grabbed the mic from the ZP Chairman. Activists at the venue described Sandeep Reddy as a political kid who did know what he was doing.

“When I became an MLA for six times, Sandeep Reddy did not even know politics,” said the Minister. Various instances to calm Reddy down went in vain. Following which the Komatireddy got angry and called party activists to take him off the stage.

The situation escalated from this moment when Sandeep Reddy refused to leave the stage. “Why must I get down?” he kept questioning the DCP, ACP, and the Minister.

This further irked the Minister who took a harsh tone with the ZP chairman. Pointing towards Sandeep Reddy, the Minister said, “You could not even win as a ward member. You got the ZP chairman post on the track record of Madhavareddy. You could not even build a road in your own village Vadaparthi.”

Meanwhile, policemen and workers pushed the ZP chairman down the stage as he continued to argue. In addition, one or two workers punched the ZP chairman.

Later, the ZP chairman spoke to reporters. He lamented on the attack by Congress workers saying, “This is not appropriate behavior. They insulted me personally. The Minister Komatireddy also insulted me. He could not even answer my remarks. I will protest against this insult.”