Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurates 225 2BHKs in Julurpad

Kothagudem: Efforts are being made to speed up the construction of double bedroom houses in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.



He informed that more than 500 double bedroom houses were handed over so far to the eligible homeless beneficiaries in the district.

Along with Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, the Minister inaugurated 225 double bedroom houses constructed with an expenditure of Rs 12.32 crore in Julurpad mandal in the district on Friday. The houses were located in P Narsapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Dubba Thanda and Elukalavoddu villages. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay said that 100% subsidized housing scheme is a boon for the thousands of homeless poor across the State. About Rs 15 lakh was being spent on the construction of each house, including cost of the land and infrastructure. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, utmost transparency was being maintained in beneficiary selection without any scope for corruption or nepotism.

Families belonging to SC/ST, BC and minority communities were being provided with the houses, he explained. Despite the lockdown, no welfare programme was halted in Telangana, Ajay Kumar reminded.

Earlier, the Minister had launched three ambulances, a mobile rapid covid-19 testing lab and ventilators Covid isolation ward at the District Hospital. Two ambulances were provided by Housing and Urban Development Corporation.

Ajay Kumar informed that the government was making committed efforts towards testing and treatment of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. The government was offering cost free treatment to the Covid patients.

MLA V Venkateswar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, District Library Chairman D Rajender, District Collector MV Reddy, DM&HO Dr L Bhaskar Naik, TSRTC Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy and others were present.