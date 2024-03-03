Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Takes Surprise Ride, Engages with Passengers on RTC Bus Journey

Mahabubnagar: In a surprising move showcasing his commitment to understanding the public's concerns firsthand, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar embarked on an impromptu journey aboard an RTC bus from Hyderabad to Mahabubnagar. During the journey, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar engaged with passengers, listening attentively to their grievances and addressing various issues related to public transportation.

Accompanied by Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar traveled from Nandigama village to Shadnagar, interacting with commuters along the route. Among the topics discussed, the minister inquired about the challenges faced by passengers traveling on the Narayanpet bus route. In particular, he sought feedback on the implementation of free travel for women under the Mahalaxmi scheme and inquired about the financial implications and benefits accruing from this initiative.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to delivering on its promises, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured passengers of several welfare measures slated for implementation within the first 90 days of the government's tenure. These include free travel in RTC buses, Aarogyasri health coverage up to Rs. 10 lakh, subsidized cooking gas priced at Rs. 500, and up to 200 units of free electricity for women.

Moreover, the minister pledged to address housing issues through the proposed Indiramma housing scheme, assuring that all eligible individuals without homes would receive accommodation under the initiative. Responding to concerns raised by passengers during the journey, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured the imminent arrival of 1,000 new buses to enhance the RTC fleet and alleviate transportation challenges.

During interactions with RTC conductors, who also raised their concerns, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized ongoing government efforts, including discussions on implementing Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations and upcoming recruitment drives within RTC. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would yield significant benefits for both passengers and RTC employees.

The surprise journey undertaken by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar underscores the government's proactive approach to address public concerns and improve the quality of public transportation services in the state.



