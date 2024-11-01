Live
- Stage all set for next round of campaigning by Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad
- Destroyed Ukraine's control centre for unmanned systems: Russian Defence Ministry
- Ruben Amorim appointed head coach of Manchester United till June 2027
- Sai Surya Developers MD Arrested for Fraudulent Money Collection
- India's forex kitty at $684.8 bn, gold reserves go up
- Bihar CM asks officials to set paddy procurement target at district level
- Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life: DCM DK Shivakumar
- ChromeOS 130 Update Brings Quick Insert, Focus Mode, and Enhanced AI Tools
- Biography: Here is all about Kumara Swamy
- China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey
Just In
Minister Ponnam's Appeal to Public for Cooperation in BC Caste Census
In an effort to encourage active public participation, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar issued a letter urging citizens to support the ongoing BC (Backward Class) caste census.
Hyderabad: In an effort to encourage active public participation, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar issued a letter urging citizens to support the ongoing BC (Backward Class) caste census. Emphasizing the importance of the census, Minister Ponnam stated that the government is committed to fulfilling its promise of conducting a comprehensive caste-based survey.
"The BC caste census is a crucial step towards accurately understanding the social structure and needs of Backward Classes in our society," said Minister Ponnam. "To ensure its success, the cooperation and engagement of every individual are essential."
The BC caste census initiative, led by the government, aims to create a thorough record that can guide policies and programs designed to empower and uplift Backward Class communities across Telangana. Minister Ponnam also reassured that the data collected will be used responsibly to achieve equitable development.