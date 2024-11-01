Minister Ponnam's Appeal to Public for Cooperation in BC Caste Census

Hyderabad: In an effort to encourage active public participation, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar issued a letter urging citizens to support the ongoing BC (Backward Class) caste census. Emphasizing the importance of the census, Minister Ponnam stated that the government is committed to fulfilling its promise of conducting a comprehensive caste-based survey.

"The BC caste census is a crucial step towards accurately understanding the social structure and needs of Backward Classes in our society," said Minister Ponnam. "To ensure its success, the cooperation and engagement of every individual are essential."

The BC caste census initiative, led by the government, aims to create a thorough record that can guide policies and programs designed to empower and uplift Backward Class communities across Telangana. Minister Ponnam also reassured that the data collected will be used responsibly to achieve equitable development.