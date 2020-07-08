Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar pedals his way to check works progress in Khammam

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar spewed fire on Transco officials for not shifting electrical poles and transformers that are obstructing road widening works at Motinagar in Khammam town.



The Minister along with District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and other officials visited many divisions in the town on cycles early on Wednesday morning and checked the progress of sanitation, road widening and developmental works.

Minister Ajay instructed the officials to take up drainage and foot path works immediately and ensure works should be completed in time. He directed the officials to complete road widening and central lighting works by the end of July at Motinagar.

He later visited Hindu burial ground and instructed the officials to renovate it with Rs 50 lakh. Ajay Kumar instructed police and road and building department officials to complete all road widening works in coordination, without troubling traffic. He said already 14 narrow roads in the town were widened and also taking up many other roads with the government releasing funds every year. He also said the government is committed to develop the town in all aspects to make as a model one in the State.