Minister Seethakka assures commitment to Tribal uplift

Komarambheem Asifabad: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal development during the 84th anniversary celebrations of Komaram Bheem, held at Jodeghat in Kerameri Mandal.

In her address at the tribal darbar, the Minister highlighted Komaram Bheem’s legacy as a martyr who fought for tribal rights under the banner ‘Jal-Jangal-Zameen.’

She acknowledged the efforts of leaders like Komaram Bheem, Ranjhi Gond, and Birsa Munda in the enactment of significant legislation such as the PESA Act and the 1/70 Act. The minister emphasized the government’s focus on enhancing education and healthcare in the region, urging officials and public representatives to collaborate for district development.

She pledged to strengthen Comprehensive Tribal Development Societies and address tribal concerns in meetings with the Chief Minister, stressing that violence against marginalized tribals will not be tolerated.

To support farmers, the Minister announced plans for cultivating cashew and mango crops, alongside efforts to develop Jodeghat into a tourist destination. Meanwhile, MP Nagesh expressed their commitment to bolstering Comprehensive Tribal Development Societies, assuring that they would advocate for fund allocation from the central government for tribal development initiatives. They also committed to addressing stalled road construction projects in the united district due to forest permit issues. Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi asserted that the government is dedicated to advancing the area where Komaram Bheem fought, promising improvements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure across 12 villages.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu, and others were also present.

Attendees included district officials, Comprehensive Tribal Development Society officials, and various leaders such as Azmeer Shyam Naik, Vishwa Prasad Rao, Arigela Nageshwar Rao, Atram Suguna, tribal leaders like Pendur Mothiram and Madavi Gunavantar Rao, and representatives from the organizing committee.