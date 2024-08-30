Minister Seethakka Calls for Extended Anganwadi Centers

Hyderabad: Minister Seethakka conducted a review meeting of the Women and Child Welfare Department, emphasizing the need to expand services in Anganwadi centers across the state.

The Minister highlighted the importance of providing training programs not only for Anganwadi teachers but also for helpers to improve the quality of services. She stressed that any negligence in duties will not be tolerated, underscoring the need for commitment and accountability among the staff.

Minister Seethakka also directed that nutritious meals be provided in all Anganwadi centers to ensure the well-being of children and mothers. To monitor and enhance the effectiveness of these initiatives, she announced that she would begin district visits starting from the 4th of next month.