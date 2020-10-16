Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy gifts ambulance to Wanaparthy District hospital

Wanaparthy: Responding to 'Gift a Smile' programme initiated by TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy gifted an ambulance to Wanaparthy District Hospital on Friday. The ambulance was custom designed and fitted with all necessary medical equipment needed during emergency. It has oxygen cylinder, ventilator and other advanced life support equipment.

The Minister said that the TRS government is striving hard to provide high quality healthcare services to the people.

During the past six years, the State government has succeeded in providing the best of the kind healthcare infrastructure to the people and has taken a lead in the country in brining Mother Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to its lowest in the State by implementing KTR Kit scheme for pregnant women, he added.

He stated that KCR Kit scheme has drastically reduced C-section surgeries during delivery. He said not only for the first delivery, the State government is providing financial aid and healthcare services to pregnant women for the second delivery also.

Later, the Minister inspected the hospital premises and interacted with the patients and enquired healthcare services being provided by the healthcare staff in the hospital.