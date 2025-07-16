Live
Minister Sridhar Babu announces plans to set up a V Hub in Peddapalli for women welfare
Minister Sridhar Babu announced a series of initiatives aimed at providing employment opportunities for women during the Indira Shakti Sambarala Sabha in Peddapalli. He was joined by Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka, and MLA Vijayaramana Rao at the event.
Speaking to attendees, Sridhar Babu highlighted that the government has successfully rented nine buses from women's groups in Peddapalli district from the RTC, marking a significant shift from previous practices where rental agreements were predominantly made by men. He also noted that women's groups have been entrusted with the task of sewing uniforms for students and have been provided with opportunities to establish solar power plants and purchase paddy from local farmers.
“This government is committed to making one crore women millionaires,” declared Babu, also announcing plans to set up a V Hub in Peddapalli. He emphasised the government's dedication to protecting the state's water rights, criticising the former Chief Minister KCR for focusing solely on water provision in the Andhra region. “We will not compromise on the state's water rights under any circumstances,” he asserted.