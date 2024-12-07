Minister Sridhar Babu unveils free breakfast scheme

Kodangal: A free breakfast scheme was launched for 28,000 government school children in Kodangal on Friday. The initiative aimed at addressing student nutrition and improving education outcomes was inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister Dudilla Sridhra Babu.

The event also marked the opening of a state-of-the-art kitchen shed constructed with funds from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This facility is expected to streamline the preparation and distribution of nutritious meals to students, ensuring they begin their school day with energy and focus.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sridhar Babu esphasized the government’s commitment to fostering education and health among students. “This scheme ensures that no child starts their school day on an empty stomach. Nutrition plays a vital role in education, and this initiative is a step toward building a brighter future for our young generation,” he stated. Collector Jain highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in implementing welfare schemes. He commended the contributions of CSR funds in setting up the kitchen shed and urged other corporate entities to step forward in similar initiatives.

Meanwhile, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao lauded the government’s efforts, calling the scheme a “game-changer” for underprivileged students. He added that such programmes not only address immediate nutritional needs but also pave the way for long-term academic and personal development.

Students and parents expressed their gratitude, noting that the scheme would relieve them of financial burdens and allow children to focus better on their studies. The event concluded with a tour of the newly inaugurated kitchen facility, which boasts modern equipment and adherence to hygiene standards.

The launch programme witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Chairman R Gurnath Reddy, and Collector Prateek Jain. Kodangal Constituency In-charge Tirupati Reddy, along with several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), also participated in the event.