Minister Thummala Orders the Establishment of Green Gram Procurement Centers in the State

Hyderabad: Minister Thummala has directed the Markfed to set up dedicated procurement centers for green gram (pesara) across the state to ensure smooth purchase from farmers.

Currently, green gramis being cultivated on 64,175 acres across the state, with an estimated yield of 17,841 metric tons this season. Harvesting has begun in 12 regions so far. The government has set the minimum support price for green gram at ₹8,682 per metric ton, as announced by Minister Thummala.

These steps are aimed at providing better support to farmers and ensuring fair compensation for their produce.

