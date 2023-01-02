Ministers inaugurate 240-room cottage

Yadadri: State Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that the Yadadri temple was constructed because of the determination of Chief Minister K Chandrshekhar Rao and it has elevated the image of Yadadri internationally, they added.

They inaugurated a 240-room complex built at a cost of Rs 21 crore with the help of donors at Tulsi Cottage at the temple town. Later, they participated in Satyanarayana Swamy vratha puja.

Speaking with the officials and priests, they said that the number of visitors and devotees from within the country and abroad to Yadadri Shrine has increased. They said that CM KCR is working to provide all kinds of facilities to the devotees. They congratulated the donors who made the construction of 240 rooms possible for devotees who come to Yadadri.

Government Whips Gongidi Sunita mahender Reddy, D Vinaybhaskar, EO Geetha Reddy, Temple Hereditary Trustee B Narsimhamurthy, ZPTC Thotakuri Anuradha, officials of the temple participated in this programme.