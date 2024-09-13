Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao ,Jupally Krishna Rao Attends Alampur Agricultural Market Committee Oath-taking Ceremony.

Gadwal : At the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Alampur Agricultural Market Committee, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao graced the event as chief guests. Under the leadership of AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, a large gathering of Congress supporters assembled at the Alampur Market Yard for the event.





Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao promised that Mahbubnagar district would lead in agricultural development across Telangana, committing to prioritize the region. Despite Dr. Sampath Kumar not holding an official legislative position, Minister Nageswara Rao praised him, stating that he still regarded Sampath as a key figure in the region. Minister Tummala emphasized that he typically does not attend such ceremonies but came to Alampur solely at Sampath Kumar's invitation due to their close friendship.





During the ceremony, Dr. SA Sampath Kumar expressed his gratitude to the Minister and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for their support in establishing the Alampur Market Committee. The new committee members—Chairman Uppari Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kommu Kumar, and the directors—took their oaths in the presence of the ministers.





Sampath Kumar assured the Congress party workers that the Market Committee had been formed with full transparency and inclusivity. He promised that all dedicated Congress workers would be duly recognized. He also reiterated his commitment to the welfare of Alampur's people and farmers, pledging to work tirelessly for their betterment.



Sampath Kumar outlined his goal to complete the Tumilla Reservoir project, bringing water to farmers and bringing joy to their lives. He emphasized the importance of building reservoirs like Tumilla and Mallamma Kunta to store PJR water, and stated that discussions with the government were underway to secure these resources for the farmers.



Reflecting on his efforts, Sampath Kumar reminded the people of Alampur that he had fought to secure the Tumilla Lift Irrigation project. However, he stressed the need for reservoirs to store water, emphasizing the importance of constructing the Vallur Reservoir for the benefit of local farmers.



The event saw participation from District Collector Santosh, SP Srinivas, Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, directors, local MPPs, former MPPs, ZPTCs, Congress workers, and supporters from various villages. The state president of the Sagara Sangam, Uppari Shekhar Sagar, district president Mirapakayala Venkatesh, members of the District Rice Millers Association, and leaders from various public organizations also congratulated Doddappa on his appointment.

