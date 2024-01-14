Ministers were like puppets in BRS govt: Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi alleged that the ministers were like puppets in the previous BRS government and there was no freedom for them either to work or to take any decision independently. A round table meeting was held at the Press Club, Somajiguda, here on Saturday, demanding the revival of old pension scheme. Participating in the meeting, Congress leader Mallu Ravi criticised the KCR family members, including former ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao and MLC Kavitha for misleading the people with false accusation against the State government and alleged that the BRS government had failed to implement many electoral promises during its tenure.

He also accused the BRS government of betraying the jobless youth and students by failing to clear fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, and alleged that it failed to provide stipend to the unemployed youth as promised by BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao in his election manifesto.

He reminded that in the past, the BRS party made 86 promises in its election manifesto, but it couldn’t implement a single one when it was in power. The BRS leaders have no right to call Congress as 420 party, Mallu Ravi pointed out. “The Congress has promised during the elections that if the party comes to power in Telangana, it will change the Contributory Pension Scheme ( CPS) and will do justice to the employees. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka have already spoken about CPS on many occasions. I hope the justice will be done to employees under the Congress tenure,” Mallu Ravi said.

TJS president Kodandaram, Intermediate JAC chairman Madhusudan Reddy and leaders of various Unions participated in the meeting.