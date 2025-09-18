Miryalaguda MLA Laxma Reddy cancels son's reception, donates money to support local farmers

Miryalaguda MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy, accompanied by his family, has made a significant donation to the state government aimed at benefiting farmers in his constituency. In a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Laxma Reddy presented a cheque for ₹2 crore, requesting that the funds be used to provide one lakh farmers with a free bag of urea each.

In a commendable gesture of solidarity with the agricultural community, Laxma Reddy decided to cancel a grand reception planned for his son, Sai Prasanna's wedding, redirecting those resources to support local farmers instead. The Chief Minister praised Laxma Reddy and his family for their generous contributions and commitment to the welfare of the farming community.