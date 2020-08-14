Miryalguda: MLA Nallamotu Bhaskar Rao inaugurates modern crematorium

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Local MLA Nallamotu Bhaskar Rao stated that development of the country is possible only with the integrated development of villages. Sarpanches have to work with the people for village development, he added.

On Friday, MLA had inaugurated modern crematorium built with all facilities at Botya Nayak Tanda, Kishtapuram and Kottapeta gram panchayats in his constituency. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been striving hard for the upliftment of rural areas on par with urban areas.

Besides village development, special focus is laid on sanitation. He informed that Rs 39,594 crore has been allocated for the four-year plan with a view to improve rural areas across the State, he informed. As many as Rs 21. 06 lakh has been allocated for the construction of each crematorium under NREGS funds.

Flower, fruit and shade providing saplings were planted in an acre of land in every village under Palle Prakruthi Vanam programme, MLA Bhaskar Rao explained. As a part of Palle Paragahi Vanam, he planted saplings in a few villages.

Miryalguda Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Chintareddy Srinivas Reddy, ZPTC Tippana Vijayasingha Reddy, MPP Nukala Sarala Hanmanta Reddy, DRDA PD Shekhar Reddy, sarpanches Bachchu Lakshmi Devamma, Sayanna, Padma, Balaji and others participated in the programme.