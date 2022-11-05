  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Miscreants snatch 11 tolas gold chain from old lady in Meerpet

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In a shocking incident, some unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Meerpet on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, some unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Meerpet on Saturday morning.

The victim was walking on the road when the miscreants came towards her and snatched away a gold chain weighing around 11 tolas.

The incident happened in Sarvodaya colony in Meerpet police station limits.

The woman approached the police and soon on information a special team formed to identify and nab the offender.

The police are analysing the feed of the surveillance cameras installed in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X