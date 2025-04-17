Miss World contestants set to be enthralled by Pochampally Handlooms

Hyderabad: Pochampally Handlooms are set to capture the world’s attention at Miss World pageant as the government is planning to have a traditional grand fashion show highlighting Telangana’s iconic handlooms in Pochampally during the pageant.

State Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal on Wednesday visited the UNWTO-recognised Telangana handloom icon Pochampally village to oversee the preparations of the Miss World to be held on May 15. Sabharwal said that the aim of the Miss World Festival was to highlight the Telangana handloom heritage and centuries-old textile traditions.

According to the senior official, a special Experiential Handlooms Tour at Pochampally Village would be organised as part of the Miss World pageant to showcase Telangana’s cultural textiles and handloom heritage to a global audience. As part of this, the Tourism Department would be organising this programme in a grand manner so that Miss World contestants from around the world can experience the Telangana handloom artistry in Pochampally.

The grand fashion show, showcasing iconic handlooms, aims to highlight the centuries-old textile traditions and handloom artistry of Telangana.

The event will feature captivating Telangana folk cultural performances, including the dynamic ‘Chindu Yakshaganam’, the mesmerising ‘Metal Kennera’, and the rhythmic ‘Rinja’ musical performances, according to the Telangana Tourism Department.

“It is a great pleasure to host the Miss World contestants and showcase Telangana’s unique handloom heritage and cultural richness on the world stage. Through this event, we are making arrangements to showcase the skills of our artisans, Telangana identity and traditions to the world. We are making all arrangements under the auspices of tourism to welcome the world to Pochampally”, said Smita Sabharwal, urging the tourism stakeholders to participate in this event that encompasses art, culture and heritage.