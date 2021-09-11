Missing French national murdered in Hyderabad

A French national who went missing from her house in Rajendranagar was found killed. Her body was retrieved from a gunny bag near Osman Sagar on Saturday.



The victim identified as Marie Christine, the founder of Marica High School in Kismatpur, was living in Hyderabad for the last 30 years. After the body was found, the police arrested a couple -- Roma and her husband in connection with the murder of Marie. The police suspected that a property dispute led to the killing.

The Shamshabad DCP is likely to hold a press conference in the evening and reveal the details of the incident.