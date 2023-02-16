Missing Love couple found dead in a pond in Medak, suicide suspected

Tragedy took place in Narsingi of Medak district where lovers who went missing on February 14 ended in tragedy. The police found that they committed suicide by jumping into the pond as their elders did not agree to their marriage. Their bodies were recovered from the Narsingi pond on Thursday morning.



Kalpana and Khalil from Narsinghi have been in love for some time. Due to the difference of religions, the elders refused their marriage. In this order, Kalpana got married to another person two months ago. Kalpana, who came to the parent's house left home four days ago. Kalpana's parents complained to the Narsinghi police that their daughter was missing on February 14, Valentine's Day.

During the investigation, the police found Kalpana, Khalil's sandals and bikes at a pond in the suburb of Narsingi. The police thought that both of them may have committed suicide by jumping into the pond. After searching the pond for two days, the bodies of the lovers were found on Thursday morning.