Mission Bhagiratha people have been suffering from lack of water since five days

Nagar kurnool: The people of the village are suffering a lot due to lack of Mission Bhagiratha water supply in Kamsanipalli village in Uppununthala mandal center of Nagar Kurnool district.

They said that there are no small tanks in the bus stand premises and Mission Bhagiratha is suffering from problems since five days due to the drop of water not coming from Taps. He said that the gram panchayat officials are not paying attention if the gram panchayat staff are facing problems due to lack of water supply since five days.

The above officials responded and asked to see without water drought problems. People expressed concern that they are charging home taxis but not supplying water with tankers.







