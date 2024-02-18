Mission Telangana 2029

New Delhi: BJP, which is in a buoyed mood and is hoping that it would win 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own, is simultaneously working out strategies to see that it comes to power in Telangana in the 2029 elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda said that BJP had won the hearts of the people and hence could win all the recently held Assembly elections in the North.

But this does not mean that its performance in the states like Telangana was poor. Nadda said BJP was one party which sees victory even in defeat. In Telangana, the vote percentage in the just concluded Assembly elections had gone up from 7.1 percent to 14 percent and the number of MLAs had gone up to 8. He said the party was focusing on strengthening the party. It was working out strategies to ensure that it would be in power in Telangana by next general elections. Necessary blueprint was getting ready, he added.