Live
- 'Matured boy' GSLV rocket injects met sat into orbit
- Healthy Celebrations: expert tips for perfect wedding looks
- Shilpa Shetty on the 90s era: Filmmakers now taking women seriously
- Mission Telangana 2029
- Mahabubnagar: Challa Vamshi Chand vows to expose corruption in Kaleswaram project
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th February 2024
- Focus on development agenda: Modi
- Mahabubnagar: Shortage of medical staff plagues Palamuru
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Imperceptible Gateway from Earth to Heaven
Just In
Mission Telangana 2029
BJP, which is in a buoyed mood and is hoping that it would win 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own, is simultaneously working out strategies to see that it comes to power in Telangana in the 2029 elections.
New Delhi: BJP, which is in a buoyed mood and is hoping that it would win 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own, is simultaneously working out strategies to see that it comes to power in Telangana in the 2029 elections.
BJP national president JP Nadda said that BJP had won the hearts of the people and hence could win all the recently held Assembly elections in the North.
But this does not mean that its performance in the states like Telangana was poor. Nadda said BJP was one party which sees victory even in defeat. In Telangana, the vote percentage in the just concluded Assembly elections had gone up from 7.1 percent to 14 percent and the number of MLAs had gone up to 8. He said the party was focusing on strengthening the party. It was working out strategies to ensure that it would be in power in Telangana by next general elections. Necessary blueprint was getting ready, he added.