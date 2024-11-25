Live
MJCET holds first-ever 24-hr datathon
The Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence department of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) organised a 24-hour datathon, the first ever in Telangana State, named ‘DATANYX 24’ at MJCET campus on Saturday.
This datathon serves as an avenue for young engineering students to collaborate, brainstorm and solve real-world problems and extract meaningful insights from huge amount of data available around.
Dr Vijaya Singh, former director and distinguished scientist, DRDO, was the chief guest and Balaprasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, was the guest of honour.
Zafar Javeed, honorary secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society presided over the inaugural session.
