MLA Anirudh launches Rs 2-crore road works in Jadcherla

Jadcherla: In a major boost to infrastructure and farmer welfare in the constituency, MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy on Monday inaugurated several key developmental projects, including the construction of a new road from Rachalapally to Madaram at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, along with the opening of multiple paddy, maize, and cotton procurement centres across the region.

Launching the new road works at Rachalapally, the MLA emphasised that rural road development is one of the top priorities of the State government. He said the new road will provide better connectivity between villages, reduce travel time, and help farmers transport their produce easily to nearby markets. “Development begins with connectivity. This project will not only ease transportation but also strengthen the rural economy,” he said.