Live
- Dynastic politics ‘grave threat’ to democracy: Shashi Tharoor
- Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur
- Fitch Ratings upgrades outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Energy to ‘Stable’
- Haryana rights panel seeks report on death of two in manual sewer cleaning
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
MLA Anirudh launches Rs 2-crore road works in Jadcherla
Jadcherla: In a major boost to infrastructure and farmer welfare in the constituency, MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy on Monday inaugurated several key...
Jadcherla: In a major boost to infrastructure and farmer welfare in the constituency, MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy on Monday inaugurated several key developmental projects, including the construction of a new road from Rachalapally to Madaram at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, along with the opening of multiple paddy, maize, and cotton procurement centres across the region.
Launching the new road works at Rachalapally, the MLA emphasised that rural road development is one of the top priorities of the State government. He said the new road will provide better connectivity between villages, reduce travel time, and help farmers transport their produce easily to nearby markets. “Development begins with connectivity. This project will not only ease transportation but also strengthen the rural economy,” he said.