MLA Arekapudi Gandhi asks students to set clear goals, pursue them

Serilingampally: Local MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Friday called upon students to pursue studies with a clear plan, to secure high ranks for bringing honour to both parents and teachers, besides striving for occupying high place in society. He was speaking at the eighth-anniversary celebrations of the government junior college in Madhurabagar, Raidurgam, in Gachibowli division. Local Corporator Saibaba was present.



The MLA pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was making special efforts to strengthen the education system and to improve government institutions on a par with the private ones. Education in such institutions would benefit poor students. Gandhi assured to do his bit for creating basic facilities in the college and to make it the best in the State, while pledging to provide all assistance to both the students and the management.

He gave away prizes to the winners of various sports and cultural events organised in connection with the anniversary. Ranga Reddy district junior colleges education officer Sudharani, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Neerudi Ganesh Mudiraj, Divya Sri Block CFO Narayan Rao, former corporate Avula Satyanarayana, Miyapur division TRS president Uppalapati Srikanth, Madhapur division president Erlagudla Srinivas Yadav, women's wing president Rameswaramma, education committee president Krishna Goud, ward member Naresh, Venkatesh, Jagdish, Ramesh Goud, Srinivas, college principal Srinivas, lecturers Surender, Srinivas and Srikanth were present.