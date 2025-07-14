Live
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Distributes Kalyana Lakshmi & Shaadi Mubarak Cheques to 678 Beneficiaries in Gadwal
In a major outreach for women's welfare, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy today distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth ₹1,16,000
Gadwal: In a major outreach for women's welfare, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy today distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth ₹1,16,000 each to 678 beneficiaries from various villages and the town at his MLA camp office in Gadwal district headquarters.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA expressed his happiness over the successful implementation of Telangana’s flagship welfare schemes that support marriages of girls from economically disadvantaged families. “It brings me great joy to extend these benefits to our daughters. The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to empowering women through such initiatives,” he said.
Committed to Gadwal’s All-Round Development
Reiterating his unwavering commitment to the development of Gadwal constituency, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy said, “Since the day I was elected, I have tirelessly worked to improve every village in the constituency. Unlike in the past, development is now reaching every corner.”
He highlighted several major accomplishments under his tenure:
Medical Infrastructure: Establishment of a Medical College, Nursing College, 300-bed hospital, construction of CC roads, and drainage systems.
Irrigation Sector: Efforts to increase the water capacity of Nettempadu and Ryalampadu reservoirs to 4 TMCs, and advocacy for faster completion of the lift irrigation project to support two crop seasons.
Housing: Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, beneficiaries have started receiving proceedings for house construction.
Ration Cards: Long-pending ration cards are now being cleared, and distribution will begin in the next 2-3 days across all villages.
Welfare Schemes in Full Swing
The MLA emphasized that the Congress government is fulfilling its election promises one by one, including:
Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima
Loan waiver for farmers
Rs. 500 gas cylinder
Free bus travel for women
Fine rice supply to the poor
He also hailed the historic decision to grant 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) as a reflection of the government’s commitment to social justice.
Upcoming Local Elections – A Call to Action
MLA Krishna Mohan urged voters to bless pro-development candidates in the upcoming local body elections, saying, “Support those we endorse to ensure continued development in every village. Your support will allow us to bring more welfare and infrastructure.”
He added, “My mission is public welfare. I will continue working for the progress of Gadwal constituency until my last breath.”
He also encouraged the women recipients to use the financial support wisely and invest it in essential needs, not extravagance.
Dignitaries Present
The event witnessed participation from several prominent local leaders and public representatives, including:
District Director Subhan
Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Kuruv Hanumanthu
Former ZP Chairman Bandari Bhaskar
Former Library Chairman Jambu Raman Goud
Senior Leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Ramesh Naidu, Vikram Simha Reddy, Chakram Reddy
Srinivas Reddy (Urukunda), Venkanna, Govindu
PACS Chairmen Thimma Reddy, Venkatesh
Temple Committee Chairman Boya Venkataramulu
Former MPPs Pratap Goud, Vijay Rajareddy
Former ZPTC Rajasekhar
Former Vice-MPPs Ramakrishna Naidu, Veeranna
Former Municipal Vice Chairman Baber
Former Councillors, Sarpanchs, MPTC members
PACS Vice Chairman Vishnu
Single Window Director Raghu Kumar Shetty
Temple and Market Yard Directors
Local youth members and grassroots activists.