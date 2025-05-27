MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Launches Irrigation Water Release from Guddemdoddi Reservoir to Support Farmers

Gadwal: In a significant step towards supporting farmers and strengthening agriculture in the region, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy inaugurated the release of irrigation water from Phase-1 Pump House of the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme near Guddemdoddi village under Dharur Mandal. The MLA formally switched on the pump house, marking the beginning of the water release for agricultural purposes.

As part of the ceremony, the MLA performed a traditional Gangamma Puja before commencing the water release. The released water will flow through canals to replenish tanks, ponds, and other water bodies, thereby enabling farmers to utilize it for crop cultivation.

MLA’s Address to the Public:

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted that early rainfall this year has increased the water levels in the Krishna River, enabling timely release of water from the Guddemdoddi reservoir. He assured the farming community that irrigation water will be provided for two crop seasons this year. He praised the efforts of irrigation officials and expressed confidence that farmers will successfully cultivate both crops with government support.

He also mentioned that the state government has procured 80% of the paddy harvested by farmers so far and will continue to purchase the remaining 20% soon, ensuring that farmers get fair value for their produce.

The MLA provided an update on the Rayalampadu Reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 4 TMCs. He informed that currently, it holds around 2 TMCs of water. Acknowledging some difficulties in achieving full capacity, he stated that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Minister for Irrigation and relevant officials, and assured that the reservoir works will be completed soon. He committed to ensuring that Rayalampadu Reservoir stores its full capacity next year and delivers irrigation water up to the tail-end lands, supporting two full crops.

The MLA urged farmers to use the available water judiciously and in coordination to avoid wastage and maximize benefits.

Leaders and Officials Present:

The program witnessed participation from several dignitaries and officials, including:

Former ZP Chairman Bandari Bhaskar

Former District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Gowdu

Senior Leader Gaddam Krishna Reddy

Former Vice MPPs Sudarshan Reddy and Ramakrishna Naidu

Agriculture Market Yard Chairman Kuruva Hanumanthu

Temple Committee Chairman Boya Venkataramulu

Former Sarpanch Raghuvardhan Reddy

Local leaders Venkateshwar Reddy, D.R. Vijay, Vijay Reddy, Mahboob, Naveen Reddy, D.Y. Ramanna, Raghavendra Reddy, Hanumanthu Reddy, Sriramulu, Rangaswamy, Govindu, Anji Sagar, Ravi Sagar, and others

District-level irrigation department officials, party workers, and members of the public

The event marked a crucial milestone in the government's continued efforts to improve the agricultural landscape in Gadwal by ensuring timely irrigation water to farmers.