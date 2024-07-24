MLA, Collector, and SP Review Arrangements for Chief Minister's Visit

Nagarkurnool: MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will unveil the statue of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy at the Kotra Tanda crossroad in the Kalwakurthy constituency.

A meeting was held with various department officials at the Kalwakurthy Tahsildar's office. On Wednesday, Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, and Collector Badavath Santosh reviewed several locations related to the Chief Minister's visit scheduled for the 28th of this month.

As part of this, they examined the open area next to the Municipal Office in Kalwakurthy, where the public meeting ground and helipad site for the Chief Minister's event will be located. They discussed with police and municipal officials, advising them to take precautionary measures to avoid any issues during the Chief Minister's visit. They stressed the importance of making arrangements to ensure that there are no inconveniences for the public. The Collector instructed all department officials to work in coordination, swiftly making necessary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the Chief Minister's visit. Additional Collector K. Seetharama Rao, Kalwakurthy DSP, the Municipal Commissioner, and various department officials participated in the program.