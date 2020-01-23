MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for development works

Hasthinapuram: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Padma Naik participated in the foundation-laying ceremony of development programmes in the division on Thursday. Foundations were laid for CC road works in Anupama Nagar, storm line works from Kesavapuri Colony to SanthoshiMatha Colony, BT road works in RKR enclave Colony and Parvathamma Enclave Colony. The total cost of the projects is around Rs 80.5 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that LB Nagar would be figure at top position in development.

