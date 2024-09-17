Live
- Ayija BJP Celebrates Telangana Liberation Day and Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday
- Ganesh Visarjan: Peaceful Immersion Process Underway in Hyderabad, says CP
- Social media platforms must register with DIPR: Meghalaya govt
- Collective Efforts Ensure Peaceful Ganesh Immersion: Cyberabad CP
- Nagaland killings: SC closes FIR, criminal proceedings against Army personnel
- Softening of WPI inflation to cut production costs, demand surge for consumption
- ‘Humbled & honoured’, says PM Modi on receiving birthday wishes
- Atishi as Chief Minister will be national security concern: Tarun Chugh
- Praja Palana Day Celebrations at Cyberabad CPO
- Telangana Government to Announce New Policy for SMEs Tomorrow
Just In
MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Vows to Support Everyone Beyond Politics
MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized his commitment to serving people beyond political and party lines.
Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized his commitment to serving people beyond political and party lines.
Speaking at a Kalyana Lakshmiand Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution program held in Palem village of Bijinapally mandal on Tuesday, he stated that his primary goal is to ensure every welfare scheme reaches its rightful beneficiaries. He assured that he will assist everyone in need, regardless of political affiliations.
He further mentioned that the Congress party has been fulfilling its election promises, with many guarantees already implemented, and others to be completed soon. Dr. Rajesh Reddy stressed that, like his father, he prioritizes welfare over politics, ensuring that schemes reach the people without political influence.
He also highlighted that Bijinapally mandal received the highest number of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. Several officials and public representatives were present at the event.