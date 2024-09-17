MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Vows to Support Everyone Beyond Politics

Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized his commitment to serving people beyond political and party lines.

Speaking at a Kalyana Lakshmiand Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution program held in Palem village of Bijinapally mandal on Tuesday, he stated that his primary goal is to ensure every welfare scheme reaches its rightful beneficiaries. He assured that he will assist everyone in need, regardless of political affiliations.

He further mentioned that the Congress party has been fulfilling its election promises, with many guarantees already implemented, and others to be completed soon. Dr. Rajesh Reddy stressed that, like his father, he prioritizes welfare over politics, ensuring that schemes reach the people without political influence.

He also highlighted that Bijinapally mandal received the highest number of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. Several officials and public representatives were present at the event.