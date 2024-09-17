  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Vows to Support Everyone Beyond Politics

MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Vows to Support Everyone Beyond Politics
x
Highlights

MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized his commitment to serving people beyond political and party lines.

Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized his commitment to serving people beyond political and party lines.

Speaking at a Kalyana Lakshmiand Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution program held in Palem village of Bijinapally mandal on Tuesday, he stated that his primary goal is to ensure every welfare scheme reaches its rightful beneficiaries. He assured that he will assist everyone in need, regardless of political affiliations.

He further mentioned that the Congress party has been fulfilling its election promises, with many guarantees already implemented, and others to be completed soon. Dr. Rajesh Reddy stressed that, like his father, he prioritizes welfare over politics, ensuring that schemes reach the people without political influence.

He also highlighted that Bijinapally mandal received the highest number of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. Several officials and public representatives were present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick