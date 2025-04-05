Live
MLA Dr Tellam performs CPR, saves life
Highlights
Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkatrao, performed CPR on Thotamalli Sudhakar, who collapsed after suffering a heart attacking, and saved his life. On Friday, while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao was on a tour in Bhadrachalam, Sudhakar suddenly collapsed.
Later, he was taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Currently, his health condition is stable. Meanwhile, Congress party leaders, along with people appreciated MLA Venkatrao for saving Sudhakar’s life by performing CPR.
