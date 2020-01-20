MLA Jagga Reddy booked for making objectionable comments against Harish Rao

The police have registered a case against Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy aka Jaya Prakash Reddy who violated the poll code by making abusive comments against Minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao.

Jagga Reddy made comments against the Harish Rao during the election campaign at 7th ward and 31 st ward hours after Harish meeting in Sangareddy. Reddy was booked under IPC 504 and 188.

His comments are believed to have raised tension between the two-party workers. Some TRS workers also approached the Sangareddy rural police earlier and filed a case against Jagga Reddy.

Former MLA Chintha Prabhakar, former MLC R Satyanarayana spoke to media stating that the people should defeat aides of Jagga Reddy who are contesting the elections.