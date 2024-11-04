MLA Jeevan Reddy Writes Letter to Chief Minister Revanth

Hyderabad : MLA Jeevan Reddy expressed his appreciation in a letter to Chief Minister Revanth regarding the counting of BC communities and the establishment of a dedicated committee. He wrote that these initiatives are crucial for promoting social justice and equality.

Jeevan Reddy stated that these measures are vital for protecting the rights and development of BC communities. He noted that the community counting will allow the government to recognize the needs of BC groups and provide them with necessary support.

In his letter, he also discussed the government's steps towards the development of BC communities and the allocation of funds. He believes that the establishment of a dedicated committee will facilitate more effective implementation of government policies.

This announcement has been welcomed by various communities across the state, who see it as a positive step towards achieving social justice.