MLA joins ‘Praja Palana’ in Kothur Mandal

Highlights
Kothur Mandal’s Gudur witnessed the inauguration of the ‘Praja Palana’ programme on Tuesday.
Rangareddy: Kothur Mandal’s Gudur witnessed the inauguration of the ‘Praja Palana’ programme on Tuesday.
Spearheaded by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, the event also saw the presence of former MLA Chaulapalli Pratap Reddy and former ZPTC Shyam Sundhar Reddy.
During his address, MLA Shankar emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to delivering quality administration tailored for the impoverished sections of society. He further elucidated the overarching goal of the government to extend welfare schemes to the newly identified beneficiaries in rural villages.
