Wanaparthy : On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, MLA Thudi Megha Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Wanaparthy camp office.

On this occasion, he extended Republic Day greetings to all the people of Wanaparthy constituency.

The MLA said that he will always work to develop Wanaparthy constituency in all fields,

that the system of governance has been formed from today when the constitution of the All-Supremacist Socialist Secular Democratic Republic was implemented, and that everyone from ward members to the President should respect the Constitution of India, which indicates their duties and responsibilities.



























