MLA Naini Rajender lauds Comprehensive Family Survey

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that the comprehensive family survey initiated by the government has become an icon for the country and will offer numerous benefits to the public in the future. On Thursday, a programme was organised at Kazipet Chowrastha to conduct a thorough household survey by enumerators covering social, political, economic, educational, employment, and caste data.

Speaking at the event, the MLA urged people to cooperate with the enumerators conducting the survey. He mentioned that enumerators would visit each household over three days and place stickers. He also noted that the administration has been extensively promoting the survey for the past week. City Mayor Gundu Sudharani highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is conducting a socio-economic survey on a scale not seen in any other State in the history of the country. She added that this survey, undertaken in Telangana, is set to become a guiding example for the nation, ensuring fair treatment for all sections of society.

Hanumakonda District Collector Pravinya pointed out that the district comprises both rural and urban areas. For conducting the survey, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation area has been divided into 800 enumeration blocks. Government teachers and Anganwadi workers have been appointed as enumerators for each block, with supervisors overseeing the survey.

“The survey will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, stickers will be placed on each house over three days, and in the second phase, comprehensive details will be recorded,” said the Collector. Pravinya urged family heads to have their Aadhaar, ration card, PAN card, and passbook ready, as it will make it easier for the enumerators to record information.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, corporators Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Vijayashree Rajali, Kazipet MRO Singh, Kazipet Municipal Deputy Commissioner Ravinder, and other officials participated in the event.