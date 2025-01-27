Live
- Bobby Deol FL from ‘HHVM’ unveiled; no changes in release date
- Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry
- ‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage
- Adani Wilmar clocks 105 pc profit jump in Q3, revenue rises 31 pc
- Student dies in SC boys' hostel
- TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag
- Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health
- Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas
- Union Budget 2025: What to Expect on Tax Exemptions and Deductions
- iPhone 17 May Retain the Dynamic Island Design: Details
Just In
MLA Patel exhorts public to emulate Ambedkar’s life
The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held in khanapur constituency with great pomp. On the occasion MLA Veduma Bojju Patel participated in various programmes held in Khanapur and Utnoor during the 76th Republic Day celebrations held as a consistency.
Khanapur: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held in khanapur constituency with great pomp. On the occasion MLA Veduma Bojju Patel participated in various programmes held in Khanapur and Utnoor during the 76th Republic Day celebrations held as a consistency. The MLA unfurled the national flag at the MLA camp office in Khanapur.
Later, the MLA participated as a chief guest in the republic day celebrations held under the auspices of PO Khushboo at the Utnoor office.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA gave an insightful speech on Dr B R Ambedkar. He mentioned that the constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar gave direction to India. He said that he got the post of MLA as per the constitution and it is the responsibility of everyone to provide the greatness of India to the future generations.
He said that the Congress Party government formed under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is providing welfare schemes to the people of Telangana within a year that no other government has done.
On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in the constituency, Republic Day celebrations were held grandly in government and private offices as well as schools, employed teachers and caste associations, along with all parties. The tahsildars in the respective mandals of the constituency unfurled the three-pointed flags and saluted the national flag.