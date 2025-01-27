MLA Patel exhorts public to emulate Ambedkar’s life

Khanapur: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held in khanapur constituency with great pomp. On the occasion MLA Veduma Bojju Patel participated in various programmes held in Khanapur and Utnoor during the 76th Republic Day celebrations held as a consistency. The MLA unfurled the national flag at the MLA camp office in Khanapur.

Later, the MLA participated as a chief guest in the republic day celebrations held under the auspices of PO Khushboo at the Utnoor office.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA gave an insightful speech on Dr B R Ambedkar. He mentioned that the constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar gave direction to India. He said that he got the post of MLA as per the constitution and it is the responsibility of everyone to provide the greatness of India to the future generations.

He said that the Congress Party government formed under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is providing welfare schemes to the people of Telangana within a year that no other government has done.

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in the constituency, Republic Day celebrations were held grandly in government and private offices as well as schools, employed teachers and caste associations, along with all parties. The tahsildars in the respective mandals of the constituency unfurled the three-pointed flags and saluted the national flag.