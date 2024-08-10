MLA Rajesh Reddy calls upon people to plant trees

Nagarkurnool : Nagarkurnool MLA Dr Kuchkulla Rajesh Reddy emphasised that environmental protection was a collective responsibility, urging everyone to participate in tree-planting initiatives. The MLA attended the Swachhdhanam-Pachhdhanam programme here at the 18th Ward of the district centre on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA, who planted saplings alongside local women, stated that the trees we plant today would provide oxygen for future generations. He noted how the importance of oxygen became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, he encouraged people to adopt tree planting as a habit during birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations.

The MLA called on everyone to not only plant trees but also to keep their surroundings clean. Additionally, two borewells were installed at the 18th Ward as part of the programme.