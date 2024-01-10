MLA reviews Cherlagudem, Krishnarampally projects

Munugodu: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy conducted a review meeting at the camp office here on Tuesday engaging with chief leaders of local villages and land dwellers. The focus of the meeting was the progress of major irrigation projects, Charlagudem, and Krishnarampally.

During the discussion, the MLA queried the status of completion for the projects. Emphasis was placed on understanding the compensation packages provided to residents who lost their lands under these initiatives.

Concerns voiced by land dwellers under the Kishtrampalli reservoir of Charlagudem were brought to the forefront. The residents detailed the damages they’ve incurred. In this regard, Rajagopal Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation disparity, noting that those affected by the Charlagudem reservoir received only Rs 5,15,000 per acre, in contrast to the Rs 9,00,000 compensation for those affected by the Mallanna Sagar reservoir. He urged irrigation officials to ensure equitable compensation for Charlagudem reservoir oustees. Additionally, the MLA directed officials to formulate an action plan for minor irrigation projects like the Bunadi Gani canal, Sesileti stream, and Velmakanne Feeder Channels. Stressing the importance of timely action, he suggested that commencing work by the first week of February would enable effective water retention until the rainy season, promoting fertile lands in the area.

The review meeting saw active participation from District Engineers (DEs), Executive Engineers (EEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs), and staff, alongside the involvement of the Irrigation Department’s Superintendent Engineer (SE).