MLA Sandra distributes 50 truck fodders to goshalas

Khammam: Coming to the rescue of starving cows, Sathupalli Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributed 50 truck fodder to three gosalas in temple town Bhadarachalam on Tuesday.

Due to heavy floods and rains the cows in goshalas were not getting fodder for few days. MLA Sandra immediately arranged fodder to three gosalas of Lord Rama temple, Ambha Satram and Yetpaka.

He also distributed essential commodities kits to flood victims in Dummagudem and Bhadrachalam mandals.

He assured that the TRS government will help them in all ways.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, former MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao and a number of TRS leaders of Sathupalli and Bhadrachalam participated in the programme.