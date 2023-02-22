MLA Sanjay Kumar participates in Meru Nenu program, lays foundation stone for development works

Jagityal MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar, who took a sleep on Tuesday as part of the Miru Nenu program at Birpur mandal center, toured various wards in Birpur village on Wednesday morning and toured the village to find out the problems of the people and resolve them through the officials.

When the MLA who went to the saloon shop in the village inquired about the free electricity program given by the government to the Nai Brahmins, the Nai Brahmins expressed their happiness and thanked the MLA and Chief Minister. MLA, who distributed anti-worm medicines to the cows in the village, inquired about the cow scheme. He said that Telangana state government is working for the development of people of all communities.

Later, the MLA performed Bhumi Pooja for various development works in the village. KDCC district member Muppala Ramachandra Rao, District Rythu Bandhu Samiti members Ramana, Sarpanch Shilpa Ramesh, Sub Sarpanch Harish, Narapaka Ramesh, Sushin, Sudhakar Sarpachus Mahipal Reddy, Rikkala Prabhakar, Parvatam Ramesh, leaders, activists and others participated in this program.