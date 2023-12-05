Live
MLA Seethakka asks Mulugu officials to safeguard people amidst Cyclone Michaung
Assures that the government will purchase the grains from the farmers of the damaged acres
Mulugu: The impact of the cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal has hit the state of Telangana and due to this effect, the Meteorological Department has announced a red alert for the Mulugu district in the wake of heavy rains and gusty winds in many places in the state since Monday.
Therefore the authorities alerted the district collector of Mulugu and ordered the officials to make arrangements to move people to safe places, there is a possibility of heavy rains for the next two days and the people of Godavari coastal area should go to safe places and not come out unless it is necessary.
The district administration should take preventive measures to avoid any losses. Farmers should not be disheartened. The Congress government will buy the rice grain and other crops that are in sight. The authorities have been ordered to alert all the people from time to time.