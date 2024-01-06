MLA Shankar opens government school

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar inaugurated the newly constructed government school building at Keshampet mandal center on Friday. The inauguration, held on Friday, saw the MLA stressing the Congress government’s unwavering commitment to elevating educational standards, especially for the underprivileged.

Joining MLA Shankar at the inauguration were notable figures including former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, ZPTC Vishala Shravan Reddy, and former ZPTC Shyamsundar Reddy of Kothur. Following the formal unveiling, MLA Shankar engaged with school faculty and students, emphasizing the state’s dedication to ensuring quality education for all.

The school building, constructed at a total outlay of Rs 77 lakh, was funded through the ‘Mana Uru Manabadi’ scheme, with an allocation of Rs 52.82 lakh. Additional contributions from NRGS funds further bolstered the project’s completion.