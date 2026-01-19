MLA Yashaswini Reddy seeks divine blessings at Gattamma Thalli temple

Hanumakonda: Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy visited the renowned Gattamma Thalli Temple in Mulugu district on Sunday, ahead of her scheduled visit to Medaram to attend a programme of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The temple visit was marked by devotion and traditional rituals, drawing the attention of devotees and local leaders.

During her visit, the MLA performed special prayers to Gattamma Thalli, seeking the welfare of the people of Telangana, overall development of the Palakurthi Assembly constituency, and lasting peace and prosperity in the State. She also prayed for the smooth and successful conduct of the Chief Minister’s programme at Medaram.

Temple priests later offered Vedic blessings to Yashaswini Reddy, while temple officials, local Congress leaders and devotees participated in the proceedings.

Many expressed confidence that the divine blessings of Gattamma Thalli would bring positive outcomes for the region and the government’s initiatives.

The Gattamma Thalli Temple is considered a significant spiritual centre in Mulugu district and is frequently visited by public representatives seeking blessings before important events.